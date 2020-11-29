Facebook post promising free groceries from Aldi is a scam, the grocer says

Don’t fall for Facebook posts offering free groceries from Aldi — it’s a scam, the grocer says.

The posts, made from bogus Facebook pages claiming to be Aldi, promise the grocer will deliver free groceries on Monday, Nov. 30, to those who register at a link provided in the post.

One such post reads: “My name is Jason Hart and I’m the CEO of Aldi Inc. To celebrate our 75th birthday, Every single person who shares and comments by 6 PM Sunday will get one of these Christmas Food Box delivered straight to their door on Monday 30th November.”

It goes on to say that the grocery box is worth $75 and that those who verify their entry at the link will also get an $25 Aldi voucher.

The bogus post has been circulating on Facebook. Screengrab: Facebook

Another iteration of the scam asks Facebook users to like the faux post, share it, comment “done” then clink a link to register their information and receive the gift.

Aldi took to its real Facebook page — Aldi USA — on Sunday to debunk the claims.

“Hey ALDI fans!” the post says. “Looks like another Facebook scam is making its way around. We can confirm it is a scam and the page has no affiliation with ALDI. We’re sorry for any confusion this may have caused!”

Aldi said it is working with Facebook to get the fake post and page removed, and asked fans to share its statement explaining the free grocery offer was spoofed.

“Always be sure to look for the blue check mark by our name for authenticity!” Aldi said. Its verified account has more than 2.7 million likes.

Aldi, which has its U.S. headquarters in Illinois, has roughly 2,000 grocery stores across 36 states.