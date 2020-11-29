Woman shoots teen with bow and arrow from roof of Utah home, police say

Officers responding to reports of violence Friday in a Utah neighborhood found a lawn littered with arrows and a teenage boy with a gash to his leg, police say.

Police say Chelsie Marinos Huggins, 38, shot the boy with a bow and arrow from the roof of her West Jordan home near Salt Lake City following an argument, KUTV reported.

Witnesses say Huggins also pointed a rifle and handgun at the teenager while standing on her roof in the 4 p.m. incident, the Gephardt Daily reported. She told the boy not to come back or she would kill him, police say.

The teenager was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, with a laceration to his thigh, KTVX reported. Police found other arrows in the lawn and on the roof.

Police said Huggins and the teen are not related, but at one time lived in the same home, according to the station.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Huggins faces felony charges including aggravated assault and child abuse, KUTV reported.