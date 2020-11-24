Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Texas men’s plot to sell $317 million in phony N95 masks foiled just in time, feds say

Protective masks hang in a decontamination unit at the Battelle N95 decontamination site during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Somerville, Mass. Two Houston, Texas, men are charged with attempting to sell 50 million phony N95 masks, officials say. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Protective masks hang in a decontamination unit at the Battelle N95 decontamination site during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Somerville, Mass. Two Houston, Texas, men are charged with attempting to sell 50 million phony N95 masks, officials say. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer AP

A Texas duo’s scheme to sell 50 million phony N95 masks was foiled at the last minute, federal authorities say.

Paschal Ngozi Eleanya, 46, and Arael Doolittle, 55, thought they would profit $275 million in a plot to sell the masks to a foreign government, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

The Houston men had convinced officials from the government, which hasn’t been identified by authorities, to buy the masks manufactured by 3M for five times the company’s listed price, officials say. The total cost was going to be $317 million, and the government had even wired the money.

But there was a problem. Eleanya and Doolittle couldn’t sell 50 million masks because they didn’t exist, officials say.

Before the wire transaction could be completed, the U.S. Secret Service disrupted it, Reuters reported.

Eleanya and Doolittle are charged with conspiracy and wire fraud.

In October, Doolittle was charged in a separate case with attempting to defraud investors of $1.2 million in oil transactions, according to court documents.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
