2-month-old with needle marks who tested positive for heroin has died, Texas cops say

An infant died after she was found unconscious with injection marks and tested positive for heroin, Texas police say.

Brixlee Marie Lee, a 2-month-old baby, was on life support at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth after officers found her unresponsive at a home in San Angelo on Saturday, police say.

Police said they took the child to a local hospital while performing lifesaving measures on her. Medical staff discovered “injection sites” on the baby’s head and extremities, according to police, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

A doctor said Brixlee likely would have died Saturday if officers hadn’t performed CPR because she was suffering “cardio-respiratory failure,” according to police.

Due to her serious medical condition, she was taken about 225 miles northeast to Fort Worth for medical care.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Brixlee died Tuesday after remaining on life support for several days, police say. Autopsy results are pending.

According to police, the baby’s 21-year-old mother Destiney Harbour gave birth at the home in late August. The baby hadn’t received any “formal medical care,” police said.

Harbour’s mother, Christin Bradley, and Bradley’s boyfriend, Dustin Smock, helped care for the infant at the home, according to police.

Investigators say they found drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin, meth, marijuana and pills inside the residence.

Harbour, Bradley and Smock were charged with first-degree injury to a child.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The investigation is ongoing.