Social worker charged with 134 counts of election fraud, Texas officials say

FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) AP

A social worker in Mexia, Texas, who worked at a supported living center has been charged with 134 counts in an election fraud investigation over the registration of 67 residents without their consent, a news release from the Texas attorney general said on Friday.

With the aid of the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Election Office, authorities charged Kelly Reagan Brunner with election fraud. The release says that Brunner submitted voter registration applications for Mexia State Supported Living Center residents “while purporting to act as their agent” without their signature or consent.

“Registering citizens to vote or to obtain mail ballots without their consent is illegal,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton in the release. “Registering citizens to vote or to obtain mail ballots without their consent is illegal.

“It is particularly offensive when individuals purport to be champions for disability rights, when in reality they are abusing our most vulnerable citizens in order to gain access to their ballots and amplify their own political voice. My office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this insidious form of fraud.”

