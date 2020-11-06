Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Biden takes lead over Trump in Georgia as overnight ballot counting continues

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Patrick Semansky AP

Democratic candidate Joe Biden overtook Donald Trump in the state of Georgia early Friday as absentee and mail-in ballots continued to be counted.

The race has not been called yet, and Georgia’s 16 electoral college votes remain to be determined.

In a tweet Thursday night, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said there were at least 14,097 outstanding ballots to be counted as of 10:35 p.m.

“Thousands of requested overseas and military ballots may arrive by the deadline Friday, and there are provisional ballots left to count,” The Washington Post reported.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Profile Image of Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler is a reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking and real-time news across North and South Carolina. She has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and previously worked as a legal reporter in New York City before joining the Observer in 2019.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service