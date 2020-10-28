No, Chick-fil-A is not offering free gift baskets — Facebook post is hoax, company says

Don’t be fooled by a social media post that promises a free gift basket from Chick-fil-A — it’s fake, the company says.

The post has been circulating on Facebook and purports to be from a Chick-fil-A regional manager named Travis Porter.

It claims that Chick-fil-A is giving away gift baskets full of Chick-fil-A swag to people who share and comment on the post in honor of the chain’s 61st anniversary. The post then directs people to click on a link to verify their entry.

Those who click the link are directed to a site where they’re told to click through to yet another site to answer a few questions.

The Facebook post reads: “Hello everyone, my name is Travis Porter and I am the Regional Manager of Chick-fil-A! I have an announcement to make - To celebrate our 61st Anniversary, We are giving EVERYONE who shaᴦes & then comments by 7pm SUNDAY one of these gift-baskets containing a $35 Chick-fil-A gift-card plus surprises that will make your heart flutter - After visit (link) to validate your entry.”

A post circulating on social media purports to be from a Chick-fil-A regional manager and claims the restaurant chain is giving away free gift baskets. Screengrab: Facebook

The post, however, is a hoax, Chick-fil-A confirmed to McClatchy News.

A representative for the restaurant chain said Chick-fil-A is working with Facebook to get the post removed.

The Federal Trade Commission has warned against these kinds of scams, explaining that they’ve been on the rise in the last few years. In the first six months of 2020, social media scams have netted a whopping $117 million from victims.

If you believe you’ve seen a scam on social media, report it to the platform and to the FTC.

