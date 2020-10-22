Man agreed to castration by ‘cannibal’ who froze the testicles, Oklahoma cops say

Two men are accused of performing castration surgery on a willing victim, and one joked about eating his body parts, according to Oklahoma police.

Police in LeFlore County, Oklahoma, found “what appeared to be testicles” in a freezer at the suspects’ home during a search warrant last week, according to an affidavit. The victim had “a lot of bleeding” after the castration and was dropped off at a nearby hospital, court records show.

The botched operation led to the arrests of Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42. Police have charged them with felony counts of conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery, practicing medicine without a license, maiming, unlawful use of communication facility, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. They also face misdemeanor charges of failure to bury a dead human member, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

“It is something that we have never in my career run across in this part of the country,” Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said Tuesday.

The Virginia victim contacted Allen in September through a website about castrations, court documents show. The website, which McClatchy News is not naming, requires a membership to log in.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Allen told the 28-year-old man he had 15 years of experience and offered to arrange a flight for the participant to remove his testicles free of charge, an affidavit states.

After he arrived at the home in southeastern Oklahoma, the victim was operated on Oct. 12 on “a makeshift table that was covered in gowns,” documents show. He received injections to his testicles before having his scrotum and testicles surgically removed by Allen, the affidavit states. Allen was aided by Gates, who gave him surgical equipment, according to the court documents.

“(The victim) stated that after the surgery was over that Allen said that he was going to consume the parts and laughed and said that he was a cannibal,” according to the affidavit. “(The victim) said that he then told him about the time where he worked on someone that he described to be crazy and that he left the male opened up to die overnight.”

Allen and Gates also allegedly tried to get the victim to participate in cannibalism, he told officers.

Derryberry told reporters Tuesday they are looking for additional victims.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The man who was operated on was bleeding the next day, but the suspects initially refused to take him to a hospital, police said. They eventually took him to McAlester Regional Hospital, and Allen told the victim “if he passed out or died that he would dump him in the woods,” the victim told police, according to the affidavit.

Police were notified about the victim by hospital staff and on Oct. 15 the sheriff’s office searched the home of Allen and Gates, police said. They found dried blood, drugs, syringes, additional medical equipment and the apparent testicles, according to the affidavit.

Officers are also combing through “electronic data,” according to the sheriff.

Gates and Allen were arrested after they were located visiting the victim at the hospital, Derryberry said. They each remain in the LeFlore County jail on $295,000 bail, according to The Oklahoman.

The victim is doing “OK,” according to Derryberry, and has underwent additional surgeries at the hospital. Derryberry said there is no danger to the public.