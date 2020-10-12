8-year-old dies after she’s forced to jump on trampoline in Texas heat, police say

The guardians of an 8-year-old girl were charged with murder after an 8-year-old girl died from dehydration, Odessa, Texas, police announced on Monday.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, were charged with capital murder after an investigation into the death of an 8-year-old, a child in their care on Aug. 29, officials said. Police were called for a medical emergency and found the girl, identified in media reports as Jaylin, unresponsive.

An investigation revealed that the child “had been punished and was not allowed to eat breakfast and was required to jump on the trampoline without stopping for an extended period of time,” police said, adding that the child was also not allowed to drink any water, resulting in her dehydration. The final autopsy report listed her death as a homicide, police said.

CBS7 reported that family members said that the couple were the girl’s guardians.

Police said the trampoline’s temperature at the time was about 110 degrees, the station reported.

