National
Car hits wanted man running from deputies to avoid warrant, US Marshals say
A wanted man is out of the hospital after authorities say he was struck by a deputy’s car while running from the U.S. Marshals Service attempting to serve him a warrant.
The incident happened in a hotel parking lot in Corpus Christi, Texas late Tuesday, KIII-TV reported. Deputies said the man, who wasn’t named, was wanted on a probation violation.
“While we were identifying ourselves to him, he attempted to flee and pull a gun,’’ Deputy U.S. Marshal Al Luján told McClatchy News. “And at the same time officers saw that gun being pulled, he was struck by [a U.S. Marshals] car.”
Luján said the man had no injuries but was evaluated at a local hospital before being released.
He now faces an additional charge for felony possession of a firearm, authorities said.
Comments