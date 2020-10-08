Officer accused of sexually assaulting woman while on duty, Oklahoma officials say

A Purcell police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty turned himself in Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued, KOKH reported.

The Purcell Police Department learned about allegations of “possible misconduct” committed by Officer Jason Baca, 41, on Aug. 13, according to a news release from the agency. The department referred the case to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation once it became aware of the allegations.

A 37-year-old woman accused Baca of sexually assaulting her while he was working, KOCO reported. OSBI is leading the criminal investigation against Baca, who turned himself in at the Purcell Police Department, according to KFOR.

Court records indicate Baca faces one count of sexual battery.

Baca is on paid administrative leave pending the police department’s internal administrative investigation. He started working as an officer for the Purcell Police Department last year, KFOR reported.

