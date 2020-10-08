Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Officer accused of sexually assaulting woman while on duty, Oklahoma officials say

A Purcell police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty turned himself in Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued, KOKH reported.

The Purcell Police Department learned about allegations of “possible misconduct” committed by Officer Jason Baca, 41, on Aug. 13, according to a news release from the agency. The department referred the case to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation once it became aware of the allegations.

A 37-year-old woman accused Baca of sexually assaulting her while he was working, KOCO reported. OSBI is leading the criminal investigation against Baca, who turned himself in at the Purcell Police Department, according to KFOR.

Court records indicate Baca faces one count of sexual battery.

Baca is on paid administrative leave pending the police department’s internal administrative investigation. He started working as an officer for the Purcell Police Department last year, KFOR reported.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service