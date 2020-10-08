One of nation’s largest universities cuts spring break to 1 day. Students aren’t happy

File - In this Sept. 8, 2012 file photo, the Texas A&M logo on Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel, File) AP

Texas A&M, a university with almost 70,000 students, announced on Thursday it shortened its 2021 spring break from one full week to one day in March, a call that has some students taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

Texas A&M University provost Carol A. Fierke sent an email to faculty, staff and students announcing the new break date, explaining the university hoped cutting spring break would minimize travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reduction of spring break from one full week to one day, Friday, March 19, 2021, (will) minimize extensive travel and allow the semester to conclude earlier for additional commencements,” the announcement read.

After the release was sent, some students took to Twitter to call out the school for reducing their break months in advance.

The university added Texas Independence Day, which falls on March 2, as a holiday in order to compensate for shortening spring break.

Dozens of universities have completely cut spring break from their calendars due to the pandemic, including the University of Michigan, Ohio State University, and the University of Tennessee, multiple outlets, including the Daily Mail, announced in September.