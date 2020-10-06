Meth tacos? Texas man tries to sneak drugs across the US-Mexico border, officials say

A Texas man was indicted Tuesday, accused of trying to smuggle meth hidden in tacos into the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Nicolas Castro Jr. 30, faces a possible life sentence and fine up to $10 million, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said in a news release.

Castro, of Laredo, Texas, allegedly attempted to sneak 1.26 kilograms of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border. He was indicted on charges of importing drugs and conspiracy.

Upon his arrival at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge in Laredo, authorities inspected Castro’s belongings and a K-9 allegedly drew officers’ attention to a plastic bag containing tacos and chips, the news release said. The tacos ended up testing positive for meth.