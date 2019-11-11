Dead infant’s body discovered on green at San Francisco golf course, police say

Police in San Francisco are investigating after a dead infant was discovered on a golf course in the Northern California city over the weekend.

Officers responded to the Lincoln Park Golf Course near the Legion of Honor on the western end of the city around 2 p.m. Saturday, where they found the baby’s body and called in medics, who pronounced the child dead at the scene, police said Monday.

Police said homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

“Because there are concerns about the health of the mother of the infant, we ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD,” police said in a Facebook post. “You may remain anonymous.”

A golfer said he and three others stumbled upon the scene while on the course.

“Before we teed off we noticed there was an odd smell,” Andrew O’Rourke said, according to KGO. “No one wants to play after seeing something horrific like this.”

The TV station reported that police responded after “receiving reports about a body on the green.”

The identity of the infant hasn’t been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office, the San Francisco Examiner reports, and police did not identify the baby Monday.

As for concerns about the mother’s health, per the Examiner, “A police spokesperson could not immediately clarify why police have those concerns, and did not have further information on whether investigators have identified the mother or have a suspect in the case.”