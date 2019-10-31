National
Python found around dead woman’s neck in sheriff’s ‘reptile home,’ Indiana cops say
An 8-foot python apparently strangled a woman in a “reptile home” owned by an Indiana sheriff, media outlets report.
The 36-year-old Battle Ground, Indiana woman was found dead with the giant snake wrapped around her neck Wednesday night, the Journal-Courier reported. The building that houses a collection of 140 snakes is owned by Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, the newspaper reported.
An Indiana State Police spokeswoman described the building as a “reptile home,” WLFI reported. The building is near the sheriff’s home, the Lafayette, Indiana TV station reported.
It appears she was “killed by a reptile,” the spokeswoman told WLFI.
The woman owned about 20 of the snakes in the home, WTHR reported.
The person who found her — who wasn’t identified by police — unwrapped the snake from the woman’s body but couldn’t revive her, the Journal-Courier reported.
The sheriff’s office referred a reporter for the newspaper to the Indiana State Police.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, WTHR reported.
Comments