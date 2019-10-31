National

Python found around dead woman’s neck in sheriff’s ‘reptile home,’ Indiana cops say

An 8-foot python apparently strangled a woman in a “reptile home” owned by an Indiana sheriff, media outlets report.

The 36-year-old Battle Ground, Indiana woman was found dead with the giant snake wrapped around her neck Wednesday night, the Journal-Courier reported. The building that houses a collection of 140 snakes is owned by Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, the newspaper reported.

An Indiana State Police spokeswoman described the building as a “reptile home,” WLFI reported. The building is near the sheriff’s home, the Lafayette, Indiana TV station reported.

It appears she was “killed by a reptile,” the spokeswoman told WLFI.

The woman owned about 20 of the snakes in the home, WTHR reported.

The person who found her — who wasn’t identified by police — unwrapped the snake from the woman’s body but couldn’t revive her, the Journal-Courier reported.

The sheriff’s office referred a reporter for the newspaper to the Indiana State Police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, WTHR reported.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
