Star Wars fan? United Airlines unveils the plane you are looking for

Star Wars fans, if you can’t fly on the Millennium Falcon, this might be the next best thing.

United Airlines unveiled a Star Wars-themed plane on Friday that will take to the skies for the month of November in anticipation of the franchise’s newest film, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“United Airlines and the Star Wars franchise share a common goal: connect people and unite the world,” United Vice President of Marketing Mark Krolick said, according to a news release. “We are thrilled to join forces and help promote the concluding chapter of the Skywalker story, while at the same time enlisting help from our new friends from the Star Wars universe to demonstrate the importance of safety for our customers and colleagues.”

One of the United’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be painted with a scene inspired by the franchise and feature themed amenity kits as well as an on-board safety video with characters from the film, the release said. Passengers will be greeted with Star Wars music as they board the plane and lean back on “headrests affixed with the emblems of the film’s dueling factions, the Resistance and the First Order.”

Mileage Plus members can also bid on exclusive Star Wars items and experiences, including a trip to the U.S. premiere of the film, the release says.

If you can’t catch a flight far, far away on the Star Wars plane, don’t fear — you can still track its comings and goings via FlightAware, the release said. The plane will appear on the site’s tracking maps as the X-Wing Starship.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be released on Dec. 20.