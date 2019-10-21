X-ray reveals stolen $100,000 diamond ring inside thief’s body, California cops say

This ring is going to need a good cleaning.

Two thieves stole a diamond ring worth more than $100,000 on Saturday, authorities in Manteca, California, said in a Facebook post — and then one of the suspects tried to hide the ring inside his body.

Authorities said the pair arranged to meet the ring seller at a Manteca-area jewelry store, with one suspect going into the business and the other waiting in a vehicle outside.

“The authenticity of the ring was verified by the jewelry store at which point the suspect inside the store took the ring and fled outside with it,” Manteca authorities wrote Monday.

The thieves drove off, but a watchful bystander gave details on the getaway vehicle, and a California Highway Patrol officer tracked the pair down in nearby French Camp, according to Manteca authorities.

The men, 20-year-old Johnny Jordan Cruz Thymiakos and 21-year-old Shevvy Jared Franklin of Benicia, were both arrested, authorities said.

The stolen ring didn’t turn up in a search of the vehicle, authorities said, but during an “additional investigation it was determined one of the suspects had possibly concealed the ring internally.”

“A search warrant was approved for a search of the suspect’s body and he was transported to a local area hospital,” Manteca authorities wrote on Facebook. “An X-ray revealed the suspect was concealing the ring internally. The ring was then recovered by medical personnel.”

Authorities didn’t say where the ring was lodged, but KCRA reported that police said “the suspect did not swallow the ring.”

The suspects were both booked at the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of burglary, conspiracy and grand theft, according to authorities.

Thymiakos and Franklin remained in jail on $300,000 bail as of Monday morning, the Facebook post said.