Shameless rodent caught on video eating cheese in front of customer at Illinois store

A rodent was caught on video eating a package of cheese in a Food 4 Less in Alsip, Illinois, officials say. Screengrab from Storyful.

This was one hungry rodent.

A customer shopping for groceries at a Food 4 Less in Alsip, Illinois, walked through the deli section to find a rat or possibly a mouse nibbling on a package of cheese, video obtained by Storyful shows. The rodent hungrily nibbled through bags of sliced cheese — paying no attention to a customer filming its feast.

“That rat knows what it’s getting into,” Christopher Allison said, according to Storyful. “He’s ignoring me — you know he’s hungry.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Allison shot the video on Oct. 9. Two days later, the village confirmed a rat was eating the plastic bag of cheese in a Facebook post. Store employees said the products were destroyed, and the display was sanitized, according to the village.

A spokesperson for Kroger, which owns Food 4 Less, said in a statement that “immediate action” was taken to remove the rodent, WLS reported.

“The pest issue was an isolated event,” the spokesperson told the Chicago TV station. Immediate action was taken to remove the rodent from the location and all product was removed and destroyed followed by a thorough cleaning/disinfection of the contaminated area.”