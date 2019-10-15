Vengeful man tries to ram boat towing an 11-year-old girl after mishap, Texas cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man was arrested Monday after police say he tried to ram then board a boat on a Texas lake.

Kyle Spillar was boating on Lake Travis near Austin when the wake of a passing boat caused a pipe to fall from an overhead storage compartment and hit him on the head, arm and foot, KXAN reported.

Texas police say Kyle Spillar tried to ram a boat on Lake Travis. Travis County Sheriff's Office

Spillar called 911 to report the boater, saying that “if he comes by again, I’m going to shoot his a--,” according to the news outlet. When dispatchers asked if he had a weapon he replied, “No but I’ll cut loose from this anchor and run over his a-- if he does it again. I’m sick of it, I’m tired of the b---- doing this s---,” KXAN reported.

Not long after, the driver of the other boat — which was pulling an 11-year-old girl on a wakeboard — says Spillar began driving straight at him, causing him to slow down in the hope of avoiding a crash, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The loss in speed caused the girl to crash into the back of the boat near the propeller, according to the news outlet.

Police say Spillar tried to ram the boat a second time before boarding it with a pipe in hand and attempting to hit the driver, KEYE reported.

The driver told police he was able to grab Spillar’s pipe then push him overboard, according to the Statesman.

When officers arrived to investigate the skirmish, they discovered muddy footprints on the victim’s boat which Spillar initially denied were his, KEYE reported. He ultimately admitted to cleaning his shoes with lake water, police say.

Spillar was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, KEYE reported. He’s also charged with child endangerment and his bail was set at $10,000, the Statesman reported.