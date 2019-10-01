What happens when a mouse falls on a reporter in the White House?

NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander posted to Twitter saying a mouse fell from the ceiling and into his lap in the White House briefing home. Screengrab: Jabin Botsford Twitter

A news reporter at the White House was sitting at his desk Tuesday when a mouse landed on his lap.

It had fallen from the ceiling.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander said he felt “something” on his lap before looking down to see the 3-inch baby mouse, he said in a video posted on Instagram by ABC reporter Cecilia Vega. Alexander thought a New York Times reporter had thrown it at him.

Someone then put a fake mouse on Alexander’s shoulders, but he didn’t flinch.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“You guys are joking,” Alexander said in the video. “This is real.”

The video shows a group of reporters crowded into a hallway in the White House.

“Now the White House teams are barricaded in their offices,” Vega said.

Another video shows the mouse along the wall and under desks as reporters attempt to catch it.

Mouse in the @NBCNews booth at @WhiteHouse today after falling from the ceiling and landing on @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/qN5Ww06QFp — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) October 1, 2019

Alexander seemed to take the surprise in stride.

In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

NBC News reporter Shannon Pettypiece posted a video on Twitter of reporters attempting to catch the elusive mouse — calling it “the most excitement in the White House briefing room in months.”

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019