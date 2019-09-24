Shootout between two moving cars caught on video in Missouri neighborhood

Rolling shootout in Missouri caught on video Police in Liberty, Missouri, say people in two cars fired shots at each other as they drove through an area neighborhood late Monday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Liberty, Missouri, say people in two cars fired shots at each other as they drove through an area neighborhood late Monday night.

Two cars were driving through a Missouri neighborhood Monday night when police say they opened fire on each other — and surveillance video caught the whole thing.

Police in Liberty, Missouri, say at least one house was hit as people in two cars exchanged gun fire on Camelot Drive just before midnight.

The video, posted to the city’s Facebook page, was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and shows two cars driving quickly through the neighborhood before one appears to turn around. Not long after, at least five gun shots ring out.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but police are asking residents with surveillance cameras to check their footage. Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or investigations@libertymo.gov.

