Newly-formed Tropical Storm Imelda threatens part of Texas with heavy rains, floods

A tropical depression has formed off the Texas coast, the National Hurrican Center says.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 11 has formed suddenly off the Texas coast.

The storm, named Tuesday at 12 p.m. CDT, threatens to bring heavy rains and flooding to parts of the upper Texas coast including Houston and Galveston, the NHS says.

Officials say the depression is moving north at 7 mph and is expected to shift north-northwestward Wednesday evening, KPRC reported.

Flash flood watches have already been issued for several counties, and most areas in the depression’s path are expected to get between four and 10 inches of rain this week, KTRK reported.

