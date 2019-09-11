‘She’s driving crazy:’ 10-year-old calls police on drunk mom, Arizona cops say

Would you take a voluntary Breathalyzer test? These people did Sacramento police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of an educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of an educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018.

An Arizona mother says her 10-year-old daughter was “heroic” and “did the right thing” on Saturday by getting her stopped for driving drunk.

Stephanie Davis, a 31-year-old Glendale woman, was arrested after her child called police and filmed her driving drunk with three children in the car, FOX 10 reports.

The Arizona Republic reported that the “10-year-old showed Glendale police officers the video of her mother, in which three children under the age of 15 could be heard yelling at Davis to stop before she gets into an accident, court documents show.”

Police said “Davis showed several signs of impairment” and “needed help walking,” according to FOX 10.

Police said Davis tumbled out of a police cruiser at one point and had to be caught by officers, ABC 15 reports.

Court documents described “an extreme odor of alcohol coming from Davis and (said) that she had bloodshot and watery eyes, a red flushed face, slurred speech and mood swings,” the Republic reported.

“This is the most embarrassing thing to happen in my life that was the most failed moment of being a mother,” Davis told 3TV, explaining that she had been driving home from seeing “The Lion King” at the movies with her daughter and nieces. “She was very heroic. She absolutely did the right thing, I did go to the movies and I did consume my wine — very, very wrong. It is so easy to make an honest to God mistake.”

Davis’ daughter told 3TV that “I didn’t feel safe at that time and I also wanted to protect my cousins and my mom. I called the police and I’m like, ‘My mom is not okay. I know she’s drunk, she’s driving crazy.’”

Davis was arrested on charges of DUI and aggravated DUI with minor passengers, according to ABC 15.

Davis refused a field sobriety test but authorities got a warrant to take a blood sample, the Republic reported. She’s been released and is set to appear in court later this month, according to the newspaper.