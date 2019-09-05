Drunk driver slams into two cars – then strips off clothes and runs, Texas cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police say a drunk driver in Texas slammed into two cars before stripping his clothes and running into the woods, media outlets report.

Ryan Curbo, 23, is accused of crashing into a car driving in the opposite direction as he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone in Smith County shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to KYTX. Police said the Ford Fusion that Curbo was driving then spun around and struck a Jeep, the Tyler TV station reported.

Witnesses later told investigators that Curbo had been “driving erratically,” according to KLTV.

After crashing, police say Curbo got out of his car, took off his clothes and ran away, KLTV reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A 26-year-old woman who Curbo struck was trapped in her car and had to be rescued, according to KLTV. She and a 25-year-old woman driving the other vehicle both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, KYTX reported.

Police found Curbo soon after in a wooded area, the Jacksonville Progress reported. Because of his “erratic and aggressive actions towards first responders,” police took him to the hospital, the newspaper reported.

Curbo, of Henderson, was later jailed on two charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, fleeing a police officer and an accident involving serious bodily injury, according to jail records. He has since been released.