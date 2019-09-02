National
Driver got sandal stuck on gas pedal with several people in back of pickup, MI cops say
A man in Michigan died Sunday after falling from the tailgate of a pickup truck and hitting his head, police say.
Officials say a man, 42, was driving a pick up truck in Branch Township with “several passengers” riding in the truck bed and three riding on the tailgate, WOOD reported.
One of the passengers, age 47, fell off of the tailgate and hit his head on the road, WBTV reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver told police his sandal got caught on the gas pedal, WXMI reported. Officials have ruled out alcohol but say speed was a factor in the accident.
