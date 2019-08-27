Hit-and-run driver ‘gave me a ride on his hood,’ Los Angeles police officer says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

When a Los Angeles police officer looked up after pulling over the driver of a possible stolen car Monday night, he spotted a van hurtling toward him in the opposite direction, KTLA reported.

“While we were dealing with the occupants of that car, a van coming down the opposite direction either didn’t see me or didn’t care, and he gunned it,” said Officer Mike Martinez, KABC reported.

“Hit me and gave me a ride on his hood into the intersection and then took off,” Martinez said, according to the station.

The hit-and-run took place at 10:40 p.m. Monday at San Pedro and 61st streets, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Martinez, who suffered injuries to his elbow, wrist and knee, declined to go to a hospital but said he will see his own doctor later, KTLA reported. He said he had been hit by a drunken driver earlier in his law enforcement career.

Police are investigating, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.