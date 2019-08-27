Naked triple-murder suspect runs from cops and attacks bystander, Virginia police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A teen murder suspect in Virginia believed to have killed three members of his family was arrested after fleeing police while naked, reports say.

A neighbor called police Tuesday morning to report a shooting nearby, WSLS reported. When they arrived at the Pittsylvania County home, they found a woman’s body in the driveway. The bodies of a child and another woman were discovered inside, according to the news outlet.

Soon after, police began the search for suspect Matthew Bernard, 19, referring to him as “armed with a rifle and considered very dangerous,” police said in a tweet. Seven schools were on lockdown during the search, WDBJ reported.

The victims are believed to be Bernard’s mom, sister and niece, though officials have not confirmed their identities, WSLS reported.

Early in the afternoon, news crews were standing outside in a media staging area when Bernard ran toward them naked, WSET reported.

Video footage shows a man who news outlets have identified as Bernard running toward an armed police officer, who keeps his distance. Bernard then chases the officer, who appears to use pepper spray, before running toward a man getting into a truck. Bernard grabs the man around the neck before he’s chased away by the officer. Bernard runs off, again, before officers are able to apprehend him.

Officials reported that Bernard is in police custody, but a motive isn’t clear.

“We won’t go into the whys because we don’t know yet. We are trying to figure that out ourselves,” county Sheriff Mike Taylor said, according to WFXR.