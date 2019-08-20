Man arrested using gauze, Band-Aids as ‘MacGyver’ fix on flat tires, Calif. cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man’s creative attempt to fix flat tires Tuesday morning in Southern California was a failure — and it ended in his arrest, according to police.

The man was sitting next to a parked car around 6 a.m. when “an alert citizen” noticed him and called the police to report that he was suspicious, Mission Viejo police said in a Facebook post.

Officers responded and discovered that the 26-year-old man “was trying to use gauze and Band-Aids to repair his tires,” which were both flat on the driver’s side, according to police.

Police said the man was then “arrested for being under the influence of drugs and taken to jail.”

Police did not identify the man.

Photos shared on Facebook show gauze inside one of the broken tires, as well as bandages and adhesive strips littered on the ground next to the white SUV.

“This is another great example of the teamwork between our alert community and your deputies,” police wrote. “Keep calling in suspicious activity to keep our city safe!”

Facebook commenters offered feedback of their own.

“Well that’s his problem, he wasn’t using real Band-Aids,” one person wrote. “Everyone knows the generic brands don’t stick.”

Another commenter called the man the “MacGyver” of Mission Viejo.