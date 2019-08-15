National
Indiana Bones makes a break for freedom, but needs a police rescue, Seattle video shows
Indiana Bones, the dog, rescued from dock after day care escape
He may be a “professor of barkeology,” but a dog named Indiana Bones needed a little extra help following a recent escape from his Seattle doggy daycare, a police video shows.
The adventurous terrier went on the lam from his doggy daycare about 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 2, police wrote in a release filled with references to the “Indiana Jones” films.
“We named the dog Indiana,” officers wrote, playing off a line spoken by Sean Connery as the titular adventurer’s father in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”
But after swimming 200 yards across a lake, this Professor Bones wound up stuck on a patch of land beneath a dock, police reported.
Responding to calls for help, Seattle police initially tried sending a diver after the dog, but then resorted to prying up part of the dock, officers wrote.
They retrieved the wayward professor and returned him to his owners, police wrote.
Comments