Startled swimmer saves driver when car crashes into indoor Seattle pool, witness says

Three people were in a North Seattle gym’s indoor swimming pool on Monday morning when they got an unwelcome surprise, according to witnesses.

A man drove his car into the LA Fitness’ pool just before 8 a.m. as swimmers were doing laps, according to KOMO, which reported that the driver “was turning in to park near the fitness center when he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. His car bounced off the concrete wall and crashed through the glass, then kept going and landed in the middle of the pool.”

The car sank to the bottom of the pool, photos and videos from the scene show.

Seattle Fire Department officials said no one was hurt in the crash, Q13 FOX reports. A swimmer helped the driver get safely out of the car, according to the TV station.

KIRO reported that the gym was evacuated and will remain shut for the rest of Monday.

No injuries after driver crashes through glass door and lands in the swimming pool at LA fitness in North Seattle. Two people in the pool helped driver get out pic.twitter.com/Wo2agux0My — Carleen Johnson (@CarleenOnKOMO) August 12, 2019

Noah Schlenk, who was swimming laps, at first assumed someone had tossed something large into the pool — then realized it was a vehicle in the lane near him, according to KING 5.

KING 5 reported that “Schlenk said the driver looked like he was in shock as he and another witness worked to pull him out of the vehicle.”