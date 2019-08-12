National
Video shows ‘Baby Jesus’ on a stunt motorcycle speeding away from Texas cops
Police are hoping that if they seek, they will find after ‘Baby Jesus’ fled Texas cops on Saturday.
Officials in Blue Mound, Texas, posted video to Facebook of the stunt motorcyclist known as Baby Jesus —first name, Sebastian — popping wheelies and weaving through traffic as he sped away from cops who were trying to pull him over.
Sirens can be heard blaring in the more than seven-minute video during which the rider successfully evades police.
Officials have asked the motorcyclist to drop by the station for a “come to Baby Jesus moment” regarding the incident, the post says.
“It’s your move!” police wrote. “Will @thereal_babyjesus please stand up? And we don’t mean on your bike.”
