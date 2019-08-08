Thief gets shoutout from NC beach shop for returning stolen stuff with heartfelt note

This is the letter posted by Mia’s Marketplace on its Facebook page. Facebook screenshot

A beach gift shop in Surf City, North Carolina, took the unusual step of thanking a shoplifter this week, after it says the culprit admitted guilt in a heartfelt letter and returned the stolen goods, according to the store’s Facebook page.

Mia’s Marketplace posted a hand-written confession Wednesday, prompting more than 400 reactions, comments and shares in the past day, many of them lauding the thief’s change of heart.

“Last week, I was with some of my friends at your shop. We were goofing off and being bad. I stole one of the necklaces,” said the note posted by the shop. “When I got home I felt really bad. I’m sorry that I did that... so I’m bringing it back to you.”

Inside the letter was a woman’s necklace, the store said.

Mia’s Marketplace is a pantry and boutique on Topsail Island, operated by a family that moved to Surf City in 2009, according to its web site. Like many beach shops, it sells jewelry, candles, souvenirs and saltwater taffy — 45 flavors.

Store officials didn’t say if the letter was mailed or left at the store. However, Mia’s reported the “staff was moved.”

“I don’t know who you are, but we at Mia’s, are all very proud of you for your honesty and returning to us what isn’t yours,” the store wrote on Facebook.

“Each time someone steals from a store, especially a small Mom ‘n Pop store, it is literally like taking money from my purse, or breaking into my home and burglarizing it. It is THEFT, no matter how small and it affects me and my family,” said the post.