Woman uses hidden cameras to catch husband poisoning her coffee, Michigan cops say

A woman in Michigan caught her husband doing the unthinkable after installing cameras in her kitchen.

The Macomb Township woman noticed she’d been feeling sluggish and experiencing blurred vision on the days her husband made her morning coffee, WDIV reported. She’d filed for divorce two months earlier and found the bouts of illness suspicious, so she installed hidden cameras in her kitchen.

Footage from the cameras confirmed her suspicions.

The cameras caught Brian Kozlowski, 46, pouring diphenhydramine into her coffee on numerous occasions last year, WXYZ reported.

According to Drugs.org, diphenhydramine is more commonly known as the allergy-relief medication Benadryl. Drowsiness and dry mouth are common side effects along with blurry vision. Users are warned to deploy caution when driving while taking the drug, according to the organization.

After reviewing the footage from her cameras, the woman contacted her divorce lawyer and moved out of the couple’s shared home, WXYZ reported.

The TV station reported that the last cup of coffee Kozlowski made for his estranged wife contained 127 milliliters of diphenhydramine. A single tablet of Benadryl has 25 milligrams of the drug, according to the company’s website.

In December 2018, the judge on the case said he would give Kozlowski probation despite criminal guidelines indicating a sentence of “a minimum 19 to 38 months in prison,” WJBK reported.

Kozlowski pleaded guilty to poisoning his wife and will be sentenced on Thursday, but prosecutors say probation isn’t enough.

“This defendant’s actions were despicable. We are all thankful this sneak attack didn’t cause the victim to fall asleep behind the wheel on her way to work killing herself and/or innocent drivers,” prosecutor Eric Smith said, according to the TV station. “This defendant deserves nothing less than a prison cell for his actions and that is what we will be stressing to Judge (Antonio) Viviano Thursday morning or we will be appealing the sentence, plain and simple.”