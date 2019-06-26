National
Deputy forgot AR-15 on car roof, Michigan cops say. And nobody knows where it is now
A sheriff deputy’s AR-15 rifle is missing in northern Michigan, media outlets reported.
Police said the Kalkaska County deputy put the .223-caliber weapon on top of his patrol car while he was adjusting some equipment inside the vehicle, according to WNEM. Then the deputy drove away to continue patrolling, forgetting that the gun was on his roof, the Bay City, Michigan TV station reported.
That happened sometime in mid-May, according to the Associated Press. The sheriff’s office said the deputy didn’t realize the gun was missing until about a week later because he was in training and taking days off, WWTV reported.
When the deputy realized it was missing, he backtracked but couldn’t find the gun, MLive.com reported.
The sheriff’s office told media Wednesday that nobody can find the gun.
“Right now it’s not clear why the sheriff’s office is just now notifying the public about a missing rifle,” WWTV reported.
