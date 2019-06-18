Meth-fed ‘attack squirrel’ found caged in Alabama home during drug bust, cops say

Squirrel rescued during Alabama meth bust An "attack squirrel" was rescued from an Alabama home where sheriff's deputies seized methamphetamine, ammunition and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An "attack squirrel" was rescued from an Alabama home where sheriff's deputies seized methamphetamine, ammunition and more.

An Alabama man is accused of feeding meth to a pet squirrel in order to keep it aggressive at all times, report WHNT and other news outlets.

Mickey Paulk, 35, of Limestone County in north Alabama, is alleged to have kept the rodent drugged up so it could serve as his “attack squirrel,” WHNT said. Paulk remained at large Monday, the station reports.

Investigators did not say whom Paulk was hoping the squirrel might attack.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies say they rescued the caged animal during a search of an apartment Monday, and released it soon after in a nearby wooded area, according Al.com. Sheriff’s office officials told the news outlets the squirrel was released because “there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth,” Al.com reported.

Paulk’s apartment, on Piney Chapel Road, is in a largely rural area northwest of Huntsville, reported WAFB.

Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was at Paulk’s apartment at the time the police search, and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering at a known drug house, reported The News Courier.

Paulk remains at large, wanted on charges including of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the news site said.

Investigators told WAFF that the search warrant was issued after they got a tip that Paulk kept an aggressive, drug-fed squirrel in his apartment.

The Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation says it is illegal to have a pet squirrel in the state, and it recommended the releasing the animal, reported WAFF.