Oragnic and regular spinach product recalled from 19 states after listeria found

Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.

A random sampling of Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach has turned up listeria, so 16-ounce bags of the product have been recalled from 19 states, according to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice.

National Frozen Foods made the Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach and Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Both the recalled Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach and Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach recalled have lot No. 19031203A03 with a use-by date of 12/3/21. They went to retail stores in Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, Maryland and Virginia.

If you have the spinach, toss it or return it for a full refund.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Those with questions can call 888-577-7688 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

Listeria hits 1,600 Americans a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and kills about 260. Newborns, pregnant women, senior citizens and people with damaged immune systems tend to suffer the worst of the disease. Stillbirths and miscarriages can result in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, headache, stomachaches and diarrhea.