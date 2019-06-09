National
Magic Mountain guests told to stay in park as wildfire closes exit roads near L.A.
A fast-moving wildfire Sunday near Six Flags Magic Mountain prompted short-lived evacuations at the amusement park and nearby Hurricane Harbor water park north of Los Angeles, KTLA reported.
“This fire is currently two to three acres in size,” said Melanie Flores, a supervising dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles Times reported. “Magic Mountain is evacuating, but they are doing it on their own. We did not tell them to do this.”
The amusement park wrote on Twitter at 12:30 p.m. that it had asked guests to leave, but at 1:15 p.m. reported guests were now being told to remain in the parks.
“LA County fire has asked all guests to remain at the park. The exit roads are temporarily closed. We will advise when they open,” the most recent post reads.
The brush fire, which broke out about noon along Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita, does not currently pose a threat to the parks or nearby homes, KNBC reported. It has been dubbed the Sky Fire.
About 100 firefighters are battling the blaze, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Photos and videos posted to Twitter by guests show heavy smoke at Six Flags Magic Mountain as people try to leave the amusement park.
