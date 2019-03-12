Angry dad brings AK-47 to Florida school after crying son calls, cops say

A Florida father was arrested Monday after he showed up at his son’s middle school with a gun to confront a teacher, police said.

Christopher Freeman, 27, was first greeted by a school police officer around 4 p.m. when he went to Bear Lakes Middle School in West Palm Beach, according to police — and it appeared Freeman, who was in a wheelchair, had a gun in his pants, the Sun Sentinel reports.

An arrest report described Freeman as clearly angry, according to WPTV, and police said Freeman shouted: “I want to see the guy who slammed my son. I’ve got something for him.”

Police said Freeman also told them “you’re going to need more than what you’ve got because of what I’ve got,” the Palm Beach Post reports.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Police said they asked to search Freeman, but he told them “you ain’t touching me,” according to the Sun Sentinel. More officers came and searched Freeman, revealing a loaded AK-47 Mini Draco pistol and an extended 30-round magazine, police said, the Sun Sentinel reports.

According to police, Freeman was questioned and told officers his son called him around 3 p.m. over FaceTime, crying because a teacher “slammed” him — but the call ended after an adult grabbed the child, causing the phone to fall, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Freeman said he didn’t intend to use the weapon to hurt anyone, according to police, and that he purchased it from a friend to protect himself, WPTV reports. Police said Freeman told them he didn’t realize the gun was on him at the time, or that guns weren’t allowed at the school, according to the TV station.

The school was put on lockdown as Freeman was searched and then arrested, WPTV reports.

Principal Kirk Howell called the school’s parents later that night, saying in a message that the “hostile” parent in the incident “never brandished the gun or threatened the office staff with it at any time,” according to WPTV.

“I want to thank the quick action of our own School Police, in cooperation with the West Palm Beach Police Department, for their cooperation in removing this individual from our campus,” Howell said, according to the TV station.

Freeman was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, disrupting a school function and bringing a firearm to a school, according to online jail records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Freeman’s bond was set at $75,000 during a court appearance Tuesday, and he was ordered to keep away from county schools and be fitted with an ankle monitor if he posts bond and gets released from jail, WPBF reports.

Police said an assistant principal had spoken to Freeman over the phone about the child before he showed up at the school in person Monday, and Freeman had said “you’re all dead” during the call, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Court records said Freeman faces previous drug and weapons charges — and is set to be tried on those counts in April — after Palm Beach deputies pulled him over in 2018 and he said he was carrying guns in his car, the Post reports.