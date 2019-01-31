Florida man told ‘teen girl’ he’d bring gun for sex, but ‘she’ was undercover, cops say

A 22-year-old Florida man sent messages online about “violent” sexual acts he would like to perform on a teen minor, police say.
Now, Mark Anthony Weig faces felony charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office says he was actually messaging an undercover police officer on a chat forum — not a 14-year-old girl like he assumed.
Weig started messaging the undercover police officer online on Jan. 16, and then began to send text messages asking for nude photos, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
He said he’d like to bring a gun and knife during sexual acts with the teen girl, the press release says.
Weig is from Palm Beach County, police say, but had said he would travel to Walton County to meet the “14-year-old.”
“Due to the violent nature of his communication, an arrest warrant was quickly obtained and (The Walton County Sheriff’s Office) contacted investigators at Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, who located Weig and arrested him,” police wrote in the press release.
Weig was arrested in Palm Beach County on Jan. 18, according to The Palm Beach Post, and sent to Walton County on Jan. 24.
Weig is charged with “two counts of transmitting harmful material to minors, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and using a computer to solicit a child,” according to a press release.
All four charges are felonies.
