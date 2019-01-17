The New Mexico state land commissioner signed an executive order banning animal killing contests on the state’s 9 million acres of trust land, specifically targeting contests that aim to “accumulate the most coyote carcasses.”
In a prime-time address from the Oval Office, President Trump made the case for border wall funding on Jan. 8. He said the only solution for the government shutdown to end “is for democrats to pass a spending bill that defends our borders.”
A moose wandered into an Alaska hospital building, ate some plants and left through a motion-activated door that was stuck open because of the cold. A worker inside a medical office attached to the Alaska Regional Hospital recorded it on January 7.
This clip of a driver navigating a spin out on an icy patch of westbound state Route 2 near Wenatchee on Dec. 30, 2018, is a reminder that even the most innocent-looking stretches of pavement can be treacherous in winter. Slow down, folks.