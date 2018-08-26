4 dead, 11 shot in mass shooting at Florida video game tournament

An already bloody weekend in Jacksonville turned immeasurably worse Sunday when four people were killed and 11 wounded in a shooting Sunday at a video game tournament at a waterfront dining and entertainment complex.

Reportedly among the dead was a suspected shooter who lost at a video football game, then opened fire on other competitors before killing himself.

Streaming video of the tournament captured the grisly soundtrack of 12 rounds of shots punctuating screams of wounded gamers and repeated wails of “Oh my God, oh my God!” As the shots end, several people shout “where did he go!?”

The answer: not far. Witnesses reported on Twitter that he turned the gun on himself and police confirmed the man was dead. “One suspect is dead at the scene,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and that there are “no outstanding suspects.”

A nearby University of Florida hospital is treating six patients, three whom where shot once, and three with multiple wounds. Victims— who were hit either in the torso, ankle or wrist— were between the ages of 20 and 35, hospital officials confirmed. Other medical facilities are also treating victims.

The video game murders stunned a city already reeling from Friday-night gunplay at a football game between local high schools that left one teenager dead and two others wounded.

But there appeared to be no connection between the two incidents. The Los Angeles Times quoted another gamer who said Sunday’s killer was a losing contestant at the Madden 19 NFL video-game tournament.

The shooter “targeted a few people” and shot at least five people, then turned the gone on himself, gamer Steven Javaruski told the Times.

“This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved,” said EA Sports, which manufactures the Madden game.

Twitter throbbed with messages from others at the tournament. “The tourney just got shot up. I’m leaving and never coming back,” wrote one gamer, Drini Gjoka.

Also online, at least for a while, was a short video clip from a live stream portion of the tournament. It showed a gamer wearing headphones and a red sweatshirt. What appeared to be a gun’s red laser targeting dot was clearly visible on his chest.

After a few gunshots, the video disappeared and all that remained was audio. The popular online live -streaming platform, called Twitch, soon deleted the footage but social media users had already captured it and all afternoon long it echoed across Twitter and Facebook.

The killings took place at Jacksonville Landing, an upscale waterfront shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville. The gunfire scattered customers in all directions looking for hidey-holes.





“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing,” the sheriff’s office tweeted two hours after said. “We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.”





The shooting at the video-game tournament was the second outbreak of gunplay in a bloody weekend in Jacksonville. On Friday night, one teenager was killed and two others wounded when gunfire erupted as a crowd exited a high school football game.

Jamel Edwards, 19, was killed, while two younger teens – a boy and a girl – were wounded.

Police said all the shooting was all done by a single gunman, who they arrested. And they said it most likely related to street-gang feuding.

“The investigation has revealed the male victims have ties to known criminal street gang members,” a sheriff’s office spokeswoman told Jacksonville reporters.

The shooting started around 10 p.m. on a sidewalk outside the stadium where a crowd of about 4,000 was leaving a game between Jacksonville high schools Raines and Lee.

The game had already been marred by a fight in the stands so violent that play on the field had to be halted. That fight, though, had nothing to do with the shooting, police said. And there was no immediate evidence that the gunman had even been inside the stadium – about 50 police and security officers were there, using metal detectors to check everyone entering.

“Our security procedures for football games were in place,” said Duval County school Superintendent Diana Greene, who was in the crowd. “the incident, unfortunately, happened after the game was over.”

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio confirmed that the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also investigating the crime. Florida Governor Rick Scott and Senator Bill Nelson also gave their condolences on social media.

This report will be updated as more information becomesavailable.