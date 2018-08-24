Customs and Border Protection using facial biometrics for travel

CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen.
National

