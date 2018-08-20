Woman walking dog killed in alligator attack in SC, police say

A woman walking her dog was attacked and killed by an alligator Monday morning in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Law enforcement responded to Wood Duck Road in Sea Pines Plantation around 9:30 a.m after witnesses saw an alligator attacking the woman in a lagoon, according to the release.

Witnesses say the woman was walking her dog near the lagoon when she was attacked and pulled under by the alligator, the release said. The alligator was eight-feet in length.

Officials will release the identify of the woman after next of kin has been notified, the release said.

The dog was unharmed, according to the release.

The Sea Pines Community Services Association sent an email to homeowners just after 11 a.m. saying a “deceased person” was found in a lagoon in the Club Course area of Sea Pines.





Beaufort County coroner Ed Allen was not able to immediately provide details about the death but said he was in route to the scene just before 10 a.m.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue is on the scene assisting law enforcement and the coroner, spokesperson Joheida Fister said.

Alligator attacks are exceedingly rare and the animals are usually afraid of people, according to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson David Lucas.





Lucas said SCDNR’s major piece of advice to everyone is to not feed the alligators.

“Feeding alligators can quickly make them dangerous to people,” Lucas said. He said once people do this, the alligators will start associating people with food and be more likely to approach them.

Lucas said other than not feeding alligators, people should always be aware of their surroundings if they’re in an alligator-friendly habitat — which he said is just about any body of fresh water in the Lowcountry region — and not throw anything at alligators in the water.

If someone does see an alligator approaching them, Lucas said they should walk backwards and back away from it.

In 2009, an Ohio man was playing golf on a Fripp Island course when he leaned down at the edge of a lagoon to pick up his ball and a 400-pound alligator grabbed him by the arm and dragged him into the pond. The man survived, but lost his arm.





In July, an eight-foot alligator attacked a dog in Long Cove Plantation. The dog was running out of the pond in a backyard when it was bit on both of its back legs. The dog survived the attack and was treated with stitches.

This story will be updated.