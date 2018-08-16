Husky bit Colorado woman’s face and handler fled, video shows. Victim needed surgery.

It was a split-second attack — but the dog-bite injuries were so severe the victim needed surgery, and may need several more, according to Colorado authorities.

Just before the attack, the black-and-white husky had been milling about the patio of a restaurant in Arvada, Colorado, video shows. A blonde woman who appears be the dog’s owner is seated on the patio with two men around 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, police said.

Another woman on the patio pets the dog for a few moments, and then suddenly the dog lunges for the woman and bites her face, video shows. The woman’s hair flies and she immediately grabs her face with her hands.

The bite left the woman with “serious injuries,” according to police.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Workers at the restaurant and the bite victim’s boyfriend helped her, police said. But after briefly looking at the victim’s face, the woman who appears to own the dog leaves the restaurant patio with her dog, video shows.

After the attack, the injured woman, who was not identified by police, needed eye surgery, police said. She also could need follow-up operations down the road.

The woman who left with the dog didn’t give anyone at the restaurant her information before leaving, according to police.

Arvada authorities released video of the incident (which they said “may be disturbing to some viewers”) in hopes of identifying the woman and the two men who were seated with her, police said.

The police department’s Facebook post about the video inspired heated debate in the comments section. Some called for the dog to be euthanized. Others questioned the bite victim’s judgment in petting the dog.

“Sorry to say but it’s her own damn fault,” one user wrote. “The dog didn’t belong to you you should have left it alone.”

Another commenter criticized the woman who appears to be the dog’s owner.

“If you’re going to bring your dog to a restaurant patio, you damn well better make sure it’ll be comfortable around people,” the commenter wrote.

At least one said both were to blame.

“Stop allowing your dogs to greet random people. Stop putting your face in random dogs faces,” the Facebook user wrote. “Both at fault.”