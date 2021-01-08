Sen. Ted Cruz says he’d still object to electoral votes if he had a chance to do it over

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been bombarded with shouts that he should resign, that he’s a traitor and that he is partially to blame for the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview with KXAS Channel 5, Cruz was asked if he had to do it all over again would he object to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory given what happened on Wednesday.

“Yes. Absolutely,” he said. “I would object and urge that we should follow the law and follow the Constitution.”

Cruz acknowledged that President Donald Trump had a hand in the violence at the Capitol, but the sole responsibility was on the “terrorists” who conducted the attack.

“I do think the president’s rhetoric and his language has been over the line,” Cruz said.

Cruz objected to the Electoral College votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania. He said his intent was never to overturn the election, but a commission to conduct an emergency 10-day audit. At no point did Cruz show evidence of this fraud.

For most of Thursday and early Friday, Cruz has been subject to criticism about his decision. Cruz told Channel 5 that Democrats are calling for his resignation for political gain.

“It shouldn’t be surprising that Democrats are looking to take out strong conservative leaders,” he said. “I just have to chuckle when they engage in attacks.”

Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who narrowly lost to Cruz in 2018, wrote on Twitter that Cruz’s attempt at sedition inspired the pro-Trump extremists and their attempt at a coup. Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio tweeted that Cruz should immediately resign. Texas House Rep. Joe Moody, an El Paso Democrat, said Cruz is an “embarrassment to Texas.”

Cruz responded to O’Rourke saying he should stop stoking division, stop spreading hatred and stop with the false accusation of sedition.

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Cruz should resign. Cruz responded, “sorry, I ain’t going anywhere.”

A change.org petition demanding Cruz’s resignation has reached over 32,000 signatures.

Now that President-elect Joe Biden as been certified, Cruz said there will be a peaceful transition of power.