Texas Lottery debuts 5 new scratch games for Christmas with $88.8M in possible prizes
The Texas Lottery is getting in the Christmas spirit with five new scratch games.
The tickets range from $1 to $10 a piece and have a combined potential $88.8 million in cash prizes.
- Merry Magic, a shiny $10 game with a top prize of more $100,000. More than $39.4 million in total potential cash prices.
- Holiday Bucks, a $5 game with holographic elements, has a top prize of $50,000. There are 20 chances to win money in each game, with more than $27.4 million in total potential prizes.
- Winter Words, a $3 game, has a word theme and a $20,000 top prize. Each ticket has 12 games with more than $9.7 million in potential prizes.
- Gifts Galore, a $2 game being marketed as a gift topper, has a $2,000 top prize and 10 chances to win on each ticket. The game offers a total of more than $9.5 million in potential cash prizes.
- Tic Tac Snow, the $1 card, has a $500 top prize. Potential cash prizes for the game total more than $5.5 million.
Each of the games is available to buy anywhere Texas Lottery scratch ticket games are sold.
The lottery made a record breaking $6.7 billion in sales in the 2020 fiscal year, with $1.7 billion going to public education and veterans’ services in Texas, according to a news release.
