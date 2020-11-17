Texas Lottery debuts 5 new scratch games for Christmas with $88.8M in possible prizes

The Texas Lottery is getting in the Christmas spirit with five new scratch games.

The tickets range from $1 to $10 a piece and have a combined potential $88.8 million in cash prizes.

Merry Magic, a shiny $10 game with a top prize of more $100,000. More than $39.4 million in total potential cash prices.

Holiday Bucks, a $5 game with holographic elements, has a top prize of $50,000. There are 20 chances to win money in each game, with more than $27.4 million in total potential prizes.

Winter Words, a $3 game, has a word theme and a $20,000 top prize. Each ticket has 12 games with more than $9.7 million in potential prizes.

Gifts Galore, a $2 game being marketed as a gift topper, has a $2,000 top prize and 10 chances to win on each ticket. The game offers a total of more than $9.5 million in potential cash prizes.

Tic Tac Snow, the $1 card, has a $500 top prize. Potential cash prizes for the game total more than $5.5 million.

Each of the games is available to buy anywhere Texas Lottery scratch ticket games are sold.

The lottery made a record breaking $6.7 billion in sales in the 2020 fiscal year, with $1.7 billion going to public education and veterans’ services in Texas, according to a news release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.