Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Texas Lottery debuts 5 new scratch games for Christmas with $88.8M in possible prizes

The Texas Lottery is getting in the Christmas spirit with five new scratch games.

The tickets range from $1 to $10 a piece and have a combined potential $88.8 million in cash prizes.

Each of the games is available to buy anywhere Texas Lottery scratch ticket games are sold.

The lottery made a record breaking $6.7 billion in sales in the 2020 fiscal year, with $1.7 billion going to public education and veterans’ services in Texas, according to a news release.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers Mansfield City Hall and schools in Mansfield and Arlington for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service