Country music radio legend Bob Kingsley dies at 80

Country music radio legend Bob Kingsley died Thursday morning at his Weatherford home.

He was 80.

Kingsley announced last week that he was leaving his syndicated radio show, “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40,” to start treatments for bladder cancer.

“While there is no doubt that the immediate road ahead will push me and challenge my resolve, I want you to know I am blessed to be working with the very best in the medical profession, and they have a plan to deal with this awful disease,” Kingsley wrote in a post shared on the Country Top 40 website on Oct. 9. “I have no intention of stopping anytime soon, but for a moment, I need to ask for your patience as I step away from the mic and focus on my treatment.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kingsley, who began his radio career when he was 18, helped launch music careers for many stars, including Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney.

He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.