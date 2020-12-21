Mom turns to Goodfellows for help after COVID takes her job, car

The Goodfellow Fund provided approximately 5,000 families a holiday meal.

Sara is a waitress. She had been homeless for almost a year, but worked hard, saved money and found a place for herself and her son.

That was before COVID-19 forced its ugly self upon the world. Suddenly, the promise that was in her life was snatched away. No job, her car was repossessed, and she’s hanging onto the roof over their heads by a thread.

“I’m sure we will be evicted next. It’s horrible. I am trying my hardest,” she wrote in a letter to the Goodfellows Fund.

Saving money by not having to buy groceries could certainly help, and thanks to the Goodfellows fund she and her son can have a delicious holiday meal — several, in fact.

The Goodfellows Fund is there to help families like Sara’s by providing them a holiday meal package that includes about 90 pounds of food. The Star-Telegram charity has been helping families in need during the holiday season for over a century.

Life is indeed scary for Sara in several ways.

“I’m afraid to walk to a job in my neighborhood. It’s bad, five murders in three months,” she said. “Anyway, I want my son to have a good Christmas.”

This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, provided approximately 5,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families.

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help and assistance for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season because of the COVID-19 protocols, the charity provided families a holiday meal. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.