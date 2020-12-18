Homeless family struggling for food hopes for good Christmas for teenage daughter

The Goodfellow Fund is providing the families a holiday meal.

For Monica and her family, simply finding shelter has been a challenge. Even the cheapest of motels is beyond their means.

Meals are, likewise, a struggle to find, and when they do get food it has to be rationed to make it last for herself, her husband, and their 16-year-old daughter.

The Goodfellows Fund is there to help families like Monica’s by providing them a holiday meal package that includes about 90 pounds of food. The Star-Telegram charity has been helping families in need during the holiday season for over a century.

“We have been homeless for awhile. To us it seems like forever,” Monica wrote in a letter to the fund. “My husband can’t work because of his hands, my 16-year-old daughter has autism and other issues. I recently had to stop working because of the virus.

“I was getting unemployment benefits but they stopped them. The job I was at said I quit — and I didn’t — so we lost income.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To compound the situation, when Monica decided to brave the COVID-19 pandemic and see what work she could find, she had to have surgery, and is unable to work.

“All I wanted was to provide for my family, a home and car and a good job. Wishful thinking I guess,” Monica said. “All I need is for my daughter to have a good Christmas.”

Thanks to the Goodfellows Fund, they won’t go hungry this holiday season.

This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, is expecting to provide as many as 6,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families. These will include a smoked turkey and four boxes of food.

Be a Goodfellow

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help and assistance for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season because of the COVID-19 protocols, the charity is providing the families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visitgoodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.