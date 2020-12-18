Family finding food hard to come by turns to Goodfellows during holiday season

The Goodfellow Fund is providing families a meal this holiday season.

Amanda, like many, will not soon forget the year 2020. However, she’d like to exit it on a positive note with some holiday joy for her family — a family struggling just to get food with many people living under one roof.

Amanda and her husband have a 10-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old autistic son.

In March, Amanda lost her job due to the pandemic. In late October, her husband hurt his foot at work and is at home healing the injury. In addition, in September he was diagnosed with a 2.5 centimeter mass on his lung, along with having COPD and coronary disease.

And, a coupleof weeks ago the family found she is at high risk for the Coronavirus because her body isn’t producing enough vitamin D, making her immune system weak.

And, in July, their oldest son, his wife and Amanda’s 4-month-old grandson moved in with them. With two families under one roof, even the necessity that is food can sometimes be hard to come by.

But she is counting on the Goodfellow Fund to bring some cheer during the Christmas season. The Star-Telegram charity has been helping families in need during the holiday season for over a century. This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, is expecting to provide as many as 6,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families. These will include a smoked turkey and four boxes of food, in all approximately 90 pounds of food.

“We don’t know how we are going to be able to give our two young kids a Christmas this year and are desperate for help,” Amanda said. “Any help given is and will be a true blessing.”

Be a Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help and assistance for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season because of the COVID-19 protocols, the charity is providing the families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.